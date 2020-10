Awareness, advocacy and fundraising are crucial in our fight against breast cancer. I am sharing my personal journey with @elleusa in hopes of bringing more attention to this disease and to continue connecting with my cancer family. This isn’t about being a warrior or a survivor. It is about continuing to live and thrive with cancer. I continue to be inspired by the stories so many of you share with me. You have my admiration, love and support. Yes we are strong. We are also just human, with much to still do and accomplish….. and we can. To read full story visit link in my bio. For more information on breast cancer, you can visit @su2c and @americancancersociety. Thank you @ninagarcia and Elle magazine and always thank you @kurtiswarienko for your artistry. #breastcancerawareness

A post shared by ShannenDoherty (@theshando) on Oct 2, 2020 at 12:05pm PDT