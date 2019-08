BIG NEWS: On 17-18-19 th September 2019 the docufilm about Chiara Ferragni’s life directed by @elisamoruso will be presented in the theatres as a special event. Stay tuned to discover more. #ChiaraFerragniUnposted #venezia76 #BiennaleCinema2019 @01distribution @labiennale

A post shared by Chiara Ferragni Unposted (@chiaraferragniunposted) on Aug 6, 2019 at 7:47am PDT