TW: police brutality⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ #challengeaccepted Here are four women we should be lifting up:⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ Breonna Taylor (Louisville, KY)⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ A beloved 26 year-old EMT, Breonna was murdered during a "no knock" raid when plainclothes officers shot her 8 times in her home.⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ Status: @danieljaycameron's office is still reviewing the #BreonnaTaylor case. Only one officer was fired. ⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ Sandra Bland (Waller County, TX)⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ 28 year-old Bland was pulled over for failing to signal a lane change. After refusing to put out her cigarette, Officer Brian Encina pointed a stun gun at her face, saying “I will light your ass up", dragged her out of the car & took her into custody. Sandra was found hanging in a jail cell three days later. ⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ Status: Encina was indicted on a charge of perjury on the false claim that removed #SandraBland from her car to more safely conduct a traffic investigation. This was later dismissed in exchange for the trooper’s promise that he would never again work in law enforcement. Sandra’s family settled in court.⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ Natasha McKenna (Fairfax, VA)⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ This 37 year-old mother with bipolar disorder/schizophrenia was taken from a hospital psychiatric ward & jailed in Fairfax for previously assaulting an officer during a schizophrenic episode. She was completely naked & in an episode when she was “extracted” from her cell & pinned to the ground by several officers. @fairfaxcountypd put her head in a hood, left the rest of her body exposed & tased her 4 times with 50,000 volts. ⁣⁣ Status: The deputies responsible for the death of #NatashaMcKenna faced no criminal charges. ⁣⁣Her family settled in court. ⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ Michelle Cusseaux- (Phoenix, AZ)⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ Michelle, a 50 year-old woman with bipolar disorder/schizophrenia was fixing her door when an officer Percy Dupra, came to do a mental health wellness check. She spoke with them through the gate, but refused to leave her home or consent to their entry, saying she was fine. They entered, Officer Dupra saw Michelle holding a hammer & shot her. ⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ Status: #MichelleCusseaux mother, Frances Garrett changed @phoenixpolice response to mental health calls. Dupra was demoted. Link in bio.

