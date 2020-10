There are some things you just can’t plan for. The #COVID19 crisis has made me reflect on how often our lives are at the mercy of things we cannot control. And so many girls around the world are grappling with this same feeling right now. To The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan: I'm so thankful that you sat down with me — virtually, of course — to discuss girls' education and the need to keep girls learning during and after the pandemic. (P.S. my apologies for the second clip, Prince Harry 🤭 😅) ✨It’s more important than ever before that we support and help build girls’ futures. ✨ The link to donate and our full conversation is in my bio. #DayoftheGirl #IDG #IDG20

A post shared by Malala (@malala) on Oct 11, 2020 at 10:19am PDT