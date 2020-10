𝗪𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐩𝐡𝐨𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐬 𝐲𝐨𝐮 𝐟𝐞𝐞𝐥 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐮𝐧𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞? ➡️ ⁣ ⁣ … 𝐧𝐨𝐰 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐧 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐰𝐞𝐫 ⁣ ⁣ 𝟷. 𝘙𝘌𝘈𝘓 𝘚𝘒𝘐𝘕 ⁣ If real skin / spots / acne makes you feel uncomfortable then I’m really sorry. You’ve been brought into a world where photo editing has become the norm and it can be daunting to accept anything less than a poreless, flawless, edited skin texture on your timeline. I imagine you’re the first person to think “ugh that person is so fake” referring to someone’s personality but you don’t think twice when you see your favourite blogger with smoothed out skin? Am I right? The next time you see these bloggers/influencers promoting skincare or make up, take a closer look, zoom in and see if the products they are promoting will be achievable without a photo editing app. Try supporting authenticity 🤍⁣ ⁣ 𝟸. 𝘌𝘋𝘐𝘛𝘌𝘋 𝘚𝘒𝘐𝘕 ⁣ If my edited photo makes you feel uncomfortable then I honour your honesty. It makes me uncomfortable too. I never used to think twice while scrolling and liking edited photos. That was until I noticed it was affecting the way I looked at myself. Smooth skin texture is 100% unachievable and unrealistic and in my eyes, now very undesirable. Editing your own photo not only affects your own mental health but the mental health of young ones that admire and look up to you. Let’s start being more true to ourselves and true to others! Let’s embrace our natural skin, acne or no acne we are in this together 💗 ⁣ ⁣ 𝐑𝐞𝐝𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐛𝐞𝐚𝐮𝐭𝐲 ⁣ ⁣ ⁣ ⁣ps. The ‘hair shake’ texture spray from @joicoeurope is dreamy! Highly recommend 💫 ⁣ ⁣ ⁣ ⁣ ⁣ #acnepositivity #acne #beforeandafter #acnebeforeandafter #skinpossitivity #acneawarenessmonth #loveyourskin #adultacne #banishacnestigma #acnecommunity #acnescars #acneproblems #acnejourney #acnesolution #realskin #acnefighter #normaliseacne #skintexture #selflove #acnestigma #editedskin #editedphoto

A post shared by J E S S M A C K E N Z I E (@_jessyoga) on Jul 9, 2020 at 9:58am PDT