Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge met with families and experts at our National Centre for Miscarriage Research yesterday to mark Baby Loss Awareness Week and learn more about our ongoing efforts to make pregnancy safer for all. The Duchess was given a tour of the site by its director, Prof Phillip Bennett, before our chief executive Jane Brewin introduced her to families who have been supported through pregnancy after loss by our pioneering research clinics. ❤️ Read the full article here: https://bit.ly/3j0KlwP #BLAW2020 #WaveOfLight

