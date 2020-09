شمسی علی زاده اول نمره کانکور ❤Shamsia Alizada got the first position in Afghanistan Kankor 2020 (University entrance exam). She is a #Hazara girl and a survivor of the 2018 terrorist attack on #Mawoud educational center in the west of Kabul in which 48 young students were killed and more than seventy others were wounded. His father is a coal miner in Samangan province. Many congratulations to Shamsia and her family! #ShamsiaAlizada #Kankor1399

A post shared by H a z a r a (@hazara_boys_and_girls) on Sep 24, 2020 at 6:43am PDT