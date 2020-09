The Duchess of Cambridge spent today hearing about the importance of parent-powered 🤝 support programmes. Following a videocall with experts in the field, The Duchess headed to Battersea Park in London to hear from parents and peer supporters directly about their experiences of parent-to-parent support. Across the UK there are many thousands of parents who use their time, experience and knowledge to support other parents and families. This morning Her Royal Highness spoke with representatives and volunteers from different organisations 📞 who run peer-to-peer support programmes about their services and the impact that COVID-19 is having on families across the country, including: • @homestartuk Parents 1st UK Island House Charity Community Parent Programme @blackpoolbetterstart @nctcharity Applied Research Collaboration North West coast Coram Family and Childcare @leedsdads • Peer supporters can provide valuable help in supporting parents’ emotional wellbeing, which is particularly important given that maternal mental health issues affect at least 1 in 10 women during pregnancy or early parenthood.

