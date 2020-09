These are timeless thoughts, as narrated by the voice of renowned and multi-awarded Italian actor Pierfrancesco Favino. Giorgio Armani's language evolves relentlessly, whilst staying firm in its roots.It is the result of a process of subtraction, which captures time and sublimates it, creating fashion that goes beyond fashion. #GATimelessThoughts

