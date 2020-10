It’s not everyday that you see a makeup artist in the New York Times Obituaries section but clearly Lillian Brown was a pioneer in makeup and image consulting before there was any! She was also part of Presidential history and retired at 95! I always say that makeup is only part of what we do. When she made house calls to the White House she had a dark tie and high black socks in her makeup bag just in case their tie wasn’t camera friendly or their skin showed when crossing their legs! Thank god she didn’t see last nights Presidential debate! #lillianbrown #rip #makeupartist #imageconsultant #watergate #CBS #facethenation #washingtondc #presidents #newtorktimes #trailblazer #yesistillreadanewspaper

