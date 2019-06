In the hustle of the room I peered over at my friend bent over in pain. Baby had been born, everyone was surrounding the miracle that happened before our eyes, and naturally we were all in awe of him. But I was especially in awe of you. I saw you, mama. I saw the pain in your eyes and your face and in your body. Because this is now a new season called postpartum. We tend to forget our mamas when babies are around. We ask how baby is, what does baby need, can we hold the baby, can we buy this for the baby but… what about mama? Let us not forget the hard work she endured to carry this child AND the hard road ahead to mother and heal and feed and rest and parent her other children also. What do mamas really need? Meals dropped off, someone to watch baby so they can shower, solid child care for her other littles, house cleaners to stop by and help out. Heating pads and coffee and comfy PJs. Maybe fast food. Or a friend to fold laundry. Maybe a new movie to watch or your Netflix login. Let’s not forget the mamas. It’s just so easy to because well, women are incredibly strong and seem to have it all together, but we need the support and the extra hands more then ever entering into that fourth trimester. #postpartum #fourthtrimester #motherhoodunplugged #sharetheeverymom

