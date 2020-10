Emmanuelle Charpentier (illustrated on the left) always looks for the unexpected. The urge to make new discoveries and the desire to be free and independent have governed her path. Including her doctoral studies at the Institut Pasteur in Paris, she has lived in five different countries, seven different cities and worked at ten different institutions. Even as a child growing up on Hawaii, Jennifer Doudna (illustrated on the right) had a strong urge to know things. One day, her father placed James Watson’s book ‘The Double Helix’ on her bed. This detective-style story about how James Watson and Francis Crick solved the structure of the DNA molecule was like nothing she had read in her school textbooks. She was captivated by the scientific process and realised that science is more than just facts. In 2011, neither Emmanuelle Charpentier nor Jennifer Doudna had any idea that their first meeting, in a café in Puerto Rico, would be a life-changing encounter. In 2020 they shared the Nobel Prize in Chemistry. Read more about Charpentier and Doudna’s journey to a discovery that would reshape the life sciences on nobelprize.org – link in bio. #NobelPrize #NobelLaureate #science #chemistry #genetics #molecularbiology

A post shared by Nobel Prize (@nobelprize_org) on Oct 7, 2020 at 8:01am PDT